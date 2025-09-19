Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC Takes $197.63 Million Position in Spok Holdings, Inc. $SPOK

Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in shares of Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 11,178,411 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $197,634,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC owned 0.54% of Spok as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Spok by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 521,571 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,575,000 after buying an additional 130,478 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Spok during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,337,000. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of Spok by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 143,346 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after buying an additional 36,879 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Spok during the first quarter worth $602,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Spok by 33.6% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 140,562 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 35,321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Spok news, COO Michael W. Wallace sold 10,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total transaction of $193,103.22. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 40,369 shares in the company, valued at $721,394.03. This trade represents a 21.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent D. Kelly sold 25,000 shares of Spok stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.69, for a total value of $442,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 102,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,818,832.73. This represents a 19.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.37% of the company’s stock.

Spok Price Performance

Shares of SPOK opened at $17.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.85 and a 200-day moving average of $16.81. The company has a market cap of $362.38 million, a PE ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 0.55. Spok Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $13.55 and a one year high of $19.31.

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. Spok had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 12.12%.The firm had revenue of $35.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.00 million. Spok has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that Spok Holdings, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Spok Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.1%. Spok’s payout ratio is presently 150.60%.

Spok Profile

(Free Report)

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. The company's products and services enhance workflows for clinicians and support administrative compliance. It delivers clinical information to care teams when and where it matters to enhance patient outcomes; and provides GenA Pager, a one-way alphanumeric pager.

