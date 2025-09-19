Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd Grows Holdings in Plug Power, Inc. $PLUG

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd increased its stake in Plug Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) by 17.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,887 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Plug Power by 387.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 969,327 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 770,564 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Plug Power by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 978,101 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 458,706 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Plug Power by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,368,845 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $123,348,000 after acquiring an additional 3,930,342 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,972,199 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,412,000 after acquiring an additional 418,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 110.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,615,819 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373,486 shares in the last quarter. 43.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLUG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $1.00 to $1.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Plug Power from $0.90 to $1.60 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Plug Power from $1.10 to $1.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Plug Power to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $1.88.

PLUG stock opened at $2.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Plug Power, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.69 and a fifty-two week high of $3.32.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The electronics maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 90.22% and a negative net margin of 292.84%.The company had revenue of $173.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.97 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Plug Power, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

