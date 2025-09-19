Philip Morris International Inc. $PM Shares Sold by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lessened its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,680 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $40,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,238,000. Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 27,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 4,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PharVision Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $302,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $161.74 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $167.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.85. The company has a market capitalization of $251.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.49. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.12 and a 12-month high of $186.69.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 120.86% and a net margin of 9.03%.Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. Philip Morris International has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.080-2.130 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PM shares. Bank of America increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.91.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

