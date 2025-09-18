NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Grows Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation $CTSH

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,728 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $8,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 789,045 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $60,676,000 after buying an additional 202,522 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 51,137 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,932,000 after buying an additional 16,625 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 450.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 61,864 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $4,758,000 after buying an additional 50,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,373,164 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $336,296,000 after buying an additional 309,919 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $70.03 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.62. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation has a 52-week low of $65.52 and a 52-week high of $90.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.93.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 11.89%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.080-5.220 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 25.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $101.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.79.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

