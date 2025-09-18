Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,359 Shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF $VUSB

Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,726,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,082,000 after purchasing an additional 103,754 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $82,529,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,001,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,955,000 after buying an additional 68,554 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 971,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,411,000 after buying an additional 63,293 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 824,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,118,000 after buying an additional 184,868 shares during the period.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS VUSB opened at $49.94 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.83 and a 200-day moving average of $49.74. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.43 and a 52 week high of $49.98.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

