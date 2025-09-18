Aptiv PLC $APTV Stock Position Raised by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,964 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $3,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APTV. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 452.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 486 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 155.2% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 633 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in Aptiv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

APTV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Aptiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.53.

NYSE APTV opened at $82.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.68. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $47.19 and a 52-week high of $84.72.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. Aptiv has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.300-7.600 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.600-1.800 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

