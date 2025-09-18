Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $26.77 Million Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 143,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $26,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWM. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 271.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth approximately $324,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HWM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. BTIG Research set a $205.00 price target on Howmet Aerospace and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $161.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.13.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of HWM stock opened at $185.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $74.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.45. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a one year low of $94.26 and a one year high of $193.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $180.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 28.17% and a net margin of 18.09%.The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Howmet Aerospace has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.890-0.910 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.560-3.640 EPS. Analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This is a boost from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.04%.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

