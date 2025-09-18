Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC Buys Shares of 1,997 Touchstone Ultra Short Income ETF $TUSI

Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Touchstone Ultra Short Income ETF (BATS:TUSI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Touchstone Ultra Short Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $791,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Touchstone Ultra Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,440,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Touchstone Ultra Short Income ETF by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 8,559 shares during the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Touchstone Ultra Short Income ETF by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 52,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 12,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Touchstone Ultra Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,533,000.

Get Touchstone Ultra Short Income ETF alerts:

Touchstone Ultra Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TUSI opened at $25.41 on Thursday. Touchstone Ultra Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.02 and a fifty-two week high of $25.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.36.

Touchstone Ultra Short Income ETF Cuts Dividend

About Touchstone Ultra Short Income ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 28th were given a $0.0976 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 28th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%.

(Free Report)

The Touchstone Ultra Short Income ETF (TUSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to select a broad portfolio of attractively priced fixed income securities of ultra-short term maturities and varied credit ratings. TUSI was launched on Aug 4, 2022 and is managed by Touchstone.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TUSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Touchstone Ultra Short Income ETF (BATS:TUSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Touchstone Ultra Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Touchstone Ultra Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.