Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. Acquires 106,471 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF $DFAC

Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,444,459 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 106,471 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up about 21.3% of Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $87,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Strathmore Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at $41,400,000. RFG Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 74,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 22,729 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 293.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 59,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 44,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seaside Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. now owns 66,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAC opened at $38.31 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.80. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $38.63. The company has a market cap of $37.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.96.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

