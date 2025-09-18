Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC Takes $1.72 Million Position in Schwab International Equity ETF $SCHF

Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 77,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,000. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHF. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 548.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 167,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 141,460 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 93.6% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 822,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,218,000 after buying an additional 397,716 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 125.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 139,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,588,000 after buying an additional 77,863 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $644,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 340.5% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 49,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 38,150 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $23.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.54 and a 200 day moving average of $21.35. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.56 and a fifty-two week high of $23.40.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

