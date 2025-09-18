Fulton Bank N.A. Lowers Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Corporation $TFC

Fulton Bank N.A. cut its holdings in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,265 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Centennial Bank AR boosted its position in Truist Financial by 360.2% in the 1st quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Motco raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 435.6% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 798 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 115.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC grew its stake in Truist Financial by 64.4% in the first quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 899 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on TFC. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, July 21st. Citigroup raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised shares of Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Truist Financial

In other news, insider Bradley D. Bender sold 12,540 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total transaction of $566,682.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 500 shares in the company, valued at $22,595. The trade was a 96.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $45.31 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.73. The company has a market cap of $58.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.88. Truist Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $33.56 and a 12 month high of $49.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 16.82%.The business had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 406.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 56.68%.

About Truist Financial

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.