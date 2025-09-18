Swedbank AB Buys 2,307 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. $CBRE

Swedbank AB lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,180,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned about 0.40% of CBRE Group worth $165,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in CBRE Group by 322.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 11,065 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,372,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,704,000. Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its position in CBRE Group by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 3,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,025,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,186,000 after acquiring an additional 295,943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CBRE shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (up from $160.00) on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on CBRE Group from $143.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on CBRE Group from $164.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.22.

In related news, CEO Vikramaditya Kohli sold 1,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.90, for a total transaction of $154,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 111,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,267,167.70. This trade represents a 0.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.60, for a total value of $315,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 103,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,291,269.60. This represents a 1.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,926 shares of company stock worth $1,338,073 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CBRE opened at $164.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.04 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.62. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.45 and a 12 month high of $167.56.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.14. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The company had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 billion. CBRE Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.100-6.200 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

