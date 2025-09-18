Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Has $1.95 Million Holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF $RDVY

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $1,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RDVY. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth $935,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 52,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after acquiring an additional 14,648 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 10,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 384,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,762,000 after acquiring an additional 45,415 shares during the period.

Shares of RDVY opened at $66.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $50.27 and a one year high of $66.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1706 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

