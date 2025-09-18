Analyzing Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) and First American Financial (NYSE:FAF)

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Free Report) and First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.5% of Ambac Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.1% of First American Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 6.2% of Ambac Financial Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of First American Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Ambac Financial Group and First American Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ambac Financial Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 First American Financial 0 1 3 0 2.75

Valuation & Earnings

Ambac Financial Group currently has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12.11%. First American Financial has a consensus target price of $75.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12.31%. Given First American Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe First American Financial is more favorable than Ambac Financial Group.

This table compares Ambac Financial Group and First American Financial”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ambac Financial Group $235.82 million 1.76 -$556.45 million ($13.62) -0.65 First American Financial $6.13 billion 1.11 $131.10 million $1.81 36.90

First American Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Ambac Financial Group. Ambac Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First American Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Ambac Financial Group and First American Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ambac Financial Group -215.40% -3.50% -0.49% First American Financial 2.90% 10.41% 3.33%

Volatility and Risk

Ambac Financial Group has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First American Financial has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

First American Financial beats Ambac Financial Group on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ambac Financial Group

Ambac Financial Group, Inc. operates as a financial services holding company. It operates three businesses: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Insurance Distribution, and Legacy Financial Guarantee (LFG) Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance business provides specialty property and casualty program insurance with a focus commercial and personal liability risks. The Insurance Distribution business includes the specialty property and casualty insurance distribution business, which includes managing general agents and underwriters, insurance wholesalers, brokers, and other distribution businesses. The LFG Insurance business offers financial guarantee insurance policies that provide an unconditional and irrevocable guarantee, which protects the holder of a debt obligation against non-payment when due of the principal and interest on the obligations guaranteed. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally. This segment also provides closing and/or escrow services; products, services, and solutions to mitigate risk or otherwise facilitate real estate transactions; and appraisals and other valuation-related products and services, lien release and document custodial services, warehouse lending services, default-related products and services, document generation services, mortgage loans subservicing, and related products and services, as well as banking, trust, and wealth management services. In addition, it accommodates tax-deferred exchanges of real estate; and maintains, manages, and provides access to title plant data and records. This segment offers its products through a network of direct operations and agents in various states and in the District of Columbia, as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, and internationally. The Home Warranty segment provides home warranty products, including residential service contracts that cover residential systems, such as heating and air conditioning systems, and various appliances against failures that occur as the result of normal usage during the coverage period. This segment operates in various states and the District of Columbia. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, California.

