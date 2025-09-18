Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC Has $26.38 Million Stock Position in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF $AVLC

Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVLC – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 371,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,772 shares during the quarter. Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF makes up approximately 6.4% of Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $26,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVLC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3,200.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 444,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,514,000 after purchasing an additional 430,680 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,732,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,941,000. ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,806,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 198,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,740,000 after acquiring an additional 78,273 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA AVLC opened at $75.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $705.03 million, a P/E ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 1.06. Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $55.47 and a one year high of $76.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.50.

The Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (AVLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in US large-cap stocks of companies perceived to have high-growth characteristics and attractive valuations. The fund aims for long-term capital appreciation AVLC was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by American Century Investments.

