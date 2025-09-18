Moller Wealth Partners Sells 1,768 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF $XLG

Moller Wealth Partners lowered its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,768 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF makes up about 0.4% of Moller Wealth Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Moller Wealth Partners’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $1,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 6,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 22,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 6,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 34,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA XLG opened at $56.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.00. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 1-year low of $39.50 and a 1-year high of $57.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.03.

About Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.