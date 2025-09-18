Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.62

Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 17th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.62 per share by the biopharmaceutical company on Monday, November 3rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd.

Bristol Myers Squibb has a payout ratio of 40.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Bristol Myers Squibb to earn $6.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.7%.

Bristol Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of Bristol Myers Squibb stock opened at $46.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.93. Bristol Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $42.96 and a 12 month high of $63.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Bristol Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $12.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 80.04% and a net margin of 10.58%.The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.350-6.650 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol Myers Squibb will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total transaction of $2,650,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 167,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,048.07. This trade represents a 25.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 137.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Bristol Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

