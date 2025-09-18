Elekta (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Research

Elekta (OTCMKTS:EKTAYGet Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on EKTAY. UBS Group initiated coverage on Elekta in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Danske lowered shares of Elekta to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Elekta Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:EKTAY opened at $5.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.43 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Elekta has a 12 month low of $4.36 and a 12 month high of $7.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.09.

Elekta (OTCMKTS:EKTAYGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $379.64 million for the quarter. Elekta had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 1.40%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Elekta will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elekta Company Profile

Elekta AB (publ), a medical technology company, provides clinical solutions for treating cancer and brain disorders worldwide. The company offers Versa HD, a brain metastases solution; Elekta Unity for real-time MR visualization; Elekta Harmony, a linear accelerator; Elekta Infinity for treating a range of patients with simple-to-complex radiotherapy needs; Elekta Synergy, a digital accelerator for image guided radiation therapy; treatment and workflow management solutions; radiation and medical oncology; and other patient services.

