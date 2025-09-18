Community Trust & Investment Co. Buys 371 Shares of Valero Energy Corporation $VLO

Community Trust & Investment Co. lifted its holdings in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,634 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 276.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,795,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,425,754,000 after purchasing an additional 7,931,018 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 12.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,881,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,135,043,000 after acquiring an additional 4,155,522 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at about $529,864,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 15,395.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,355,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $179,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 34.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,905,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $647,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $163.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.10. Valero Energy Corporation has a 52-week low of $99.00 and a 52-week high of $165.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.52.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $29.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 0.62%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Corporation will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 188.33%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $152.00 to $179.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.47.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

