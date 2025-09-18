Zacks Research Upgrades Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) to Strong-Buy

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Norwegian Cruise Line’s Q4 2026 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.61 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.60.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on NCLH

Norwegian Cruise Line Price Performance

Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $25.37 on Tuesday. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 52 week low of $14.21 and a 52 week high of $29.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.61. The stock has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.05.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 59.88%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Norwegian Cruise Line has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.140-1.140 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.050-2.050 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Norwegian Cruise Line

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 126.8% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 9,081,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,179,000 after purchasing an additional 5,077,531 shares during the last quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,877,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the second quarter valued at $49,620,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,477,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122,501 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 72.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,398,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,198,000 after buying an additional 1,844,433 shares during the period. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

(Get Free Report)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.