Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Grows Holdings in Medtronic PLC $MDT

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 15.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,897 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Legacy Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth about $541,000. RNC Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 417,021 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $37,474,000 after acquiring an additional 33,729 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 145,984 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1,368.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 39,989 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,194,000 after acquiring an additional 37,265 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Investment Group LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 85,921 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,490,000 after acquiring an additional 5,802 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
MDT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. William Blair raised shares of Medtronic to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Leerink Partners assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Monday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.27.
Medtronic Trading Up 0.4%
Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $94.57 on Thursday. Medtronic PLC has a one year low of $79.29 and a one year high of $96.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.34.
Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 13.63%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.600-5.660 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Medtronic Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 78.24%.
Insider Activity at Medtronic
In related news, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 8,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total value of $788,045.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 35,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,261,621.70. The trade was a 19.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William R. Jellison bought 2,500 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $92.37 per share, with a total value of $230,925.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,850. The trade was a 100.00% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Medtronic Profile
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Medtronic
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Biotech Breakouts: 3 Stocks With Massive Upside Potential
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Powering Up: A Buy Rating Signals GE Vernova’s AI Tailwinds
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- The Side of Rate Cuts Nobody Is Telling You About
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.