Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $100.61 Million Stock Position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust $GLDM

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,535,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,900 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust makes up about 0.9% of Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd owned approximately 0.64% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $100,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Bulwark Capital Corp acquired a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000.

NYSEARCA:GLDM opened at $72.49 on Thursday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1 year low of $50.48 and a 1 year high of $73.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.16.

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

