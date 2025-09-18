Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Purchases 300 Shares of Apollo Global Management Inc. $APO

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $284,000. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the second quarter worth $1,433,000. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management during the second quarter worth $213,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management during the second quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 7.5% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 110,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,656,000 after buying an additional 7,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Apollo Global Management

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.11, for a total value of $2,249,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 332,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,234,418.89. This trade represents a 4.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Whitney Chatterjee sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.03, for a total transaction of $657,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 83,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,148,527.76. The trade was a 5.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 935,000 shares of company stock valued at $125,543,790 in the last three months. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock opened at $139.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $141.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.89. Apollo Global Management Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.58 and a 52 week high of $189.49.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6,550,000 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 13.38%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Apollo Global Management Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.56.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

