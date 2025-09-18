Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI Shares Sold by Banque de Luxembourg S.A.

Banque de Luxembourg S.A. decreased its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices accounts for approximately 2.4% of Banque de Luxembourg S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Banque de Luxembourg S.A.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $4,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ADI. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 284.4% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,262,000 after acquiring an additional 22,973 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at about $296,000. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 85.8% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 27,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,461,000 after buying an additional 12,505 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 196,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,664,000 after purchasing an additional 11,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 4.3% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.29, for a total transaction of $5,085,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 23,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,979,629.35. This trade represents a 45.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total transaction of $747,593.75. Following the sale, the director owned 167,571 shares in the company, valued at $40,088,010.33. This represents a 1.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,115 shares of company stock valued at $9,529,113 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Analog Devices from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. UBS Group lowered their target price on Analog Devices from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.53.

Analog Devices Price Performance

ADI opened at $246.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $121.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.65 and a 12 month high of $258.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.81.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analog Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.120-2.320 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.02%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

