Atticus Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,297 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF $VGSH

Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 22.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,086 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 15.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,506,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,410,000 after acquiring an additional 5,886,364 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 313.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,781 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 18.2% in the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 50,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after acquiring an additional 7,841 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 19.9% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 50,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 8,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 348,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,469,000 after purchasing an additional 12,023 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VGSH opened at $58.85 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.67 and its 200-day moving average is $58.60. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $58.00 and a twelve month high of $59.13.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

