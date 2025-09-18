Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,558 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 807,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,080,000 after purchasing an additional 7,255 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,707 shares during the period. Retirement Solution LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Solution LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 154,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,230,000 after acquiring an additional 21,254 shares during the period. Finally, Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO opened at $606.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $728.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $587.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $547.97. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $442.80 and a 1-year high of $608.42.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

