T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Director Telekom Ag Deutsche Sells 64,452 Shares of Stock

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 64,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.65, for a total transaction of $15,510,373.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 634,821,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,769,752,101.90. The trade was a 0.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

On Tuesday, September 16th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 64,426 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.65, for a total transaction of $15,310,838.90.

On Friday, September 12th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 64,426 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.65, for a total transaction of $15,568,542.90.

On Wednesday, September 10th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.08, for a total value of $16,767,187.20.

On Monday, September 8th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.47, for a total value of $17,003,944.80.

On Thursday, September 4th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.94, for a total transaction of $17,665,329.60.

On Tuesday, September 2nd, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.44, for a total value of $17,909,769.60.

On Friday, August 29th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.23, for a total value of $17,545,903.20.

On Wednesday, August 27th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.35, for a total value of $17,554,284.00.

On Monday, August 25th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.32, for a total value of $17,552,188.80.

On Friday, August 22nd, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.79, for a total transaction of $17,794,533.60.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $239.45 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $243.47 and its 200 day moving average is $246.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.61. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $195.47 and a 1 year high of $276.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.15. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The firm had revenue of $21.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TMUS. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $286.00 price target for the company. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $228.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.02.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 9,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 95 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 139.5% in the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 807.7% in the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 118 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

