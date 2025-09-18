iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF $SGOV Shares Acquired by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,716,119 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 814,794 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $172,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SGOV opened at $100.56 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.53. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.15 and a one year high of $100.74.

