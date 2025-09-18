Bright Rock Capital Management LLC Takes $11.41 Million Position in The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Bright Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 125,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,405,000. Charles Schwab comprises 2.3% of Bright Rock Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 75.0% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 97.9% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 6,650.0% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

SCHW opened at $91.95 on Thursday. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 52-week low of $62.41 and a 52-week high of $99.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $166.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.02.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.68% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 29.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Walter W. Bettinger sold 173,876 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.84, for a total value of $17,185,903.84. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 590,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,388,148.56. This represents a 22.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 24,096 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.91, for a total transaction of $2,359,239.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 58,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,776,592.09. This trade represents a 29.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 267,213 shares of company stock worth $26,232,180 in the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SCHW has been the topic of several research reports. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SCHW

About Charles Schwab

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.