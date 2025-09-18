Wedmont Private Capital Raises Position in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 9.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,065 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 0.5% in the second quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 9,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Uptown Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 3,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 14.0% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 10,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 6.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 366,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,981,000 after purchasing an additional 20,863 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IBM shares. Wedbush raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Melius Research raised International Business Machines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $275.00.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $258.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $240.64 billion, a PE ratio of 42.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $255.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $257.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. International Business Machines Corporation has a twelve month low of $203.51 and a twelve month high of $296.16.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $16.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.58 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 9.11%.The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 109.09%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

