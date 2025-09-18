Tompkins Financial Corp Purchases 24,504 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND

Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 9.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 289,461 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,504 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Tompkins Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $21,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 96.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Proathlete Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $39,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ BND opened at $74.59 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.10. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.10 and a fifty-two week high of $75.67.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.