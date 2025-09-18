Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Sells 129 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,729 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 10Elms LLP purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MA shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Mastercard from $639.00 to $661.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $640.00 to $612.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Mastercard from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wolfe Research set a $655.00 price objective on Mastercard in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $630.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 958 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total value of $536,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 23,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,229,440. This trade represents a 3.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 9,428 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.05, for a total value of $3,328,555.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 58,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,636,125.55. The trade was a 13.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,094 shares of company stock worth $26,521,861. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Price Performance

MA opened at $597.99 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $576.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $558.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company has a market cap of $540.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.99. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $465.59 and a 12-month high of $601.77.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 200.01% and a net margin of 44.93%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.50 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 20.50%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

