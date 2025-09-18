Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF $VOT Holdings Boosted by Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,921 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up 3.4% of Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $13,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VOT. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,031,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,624,000 after purchasing an additional 157,372 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,382,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,851,000 after purchasing an additional 94,406 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,061,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,766,000 after purchasing an additional 125,362 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 1,022,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,256,000 after purchasing an additional 17,742 shares during the period. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,821.7% in the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 773,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,078,000 after purchasing an additional 733,309 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $290.51 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $288.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $267.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $209.64 and a one year high of $295.50.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

