Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Sempra Energy $SRE

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pingora Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 48.3% during the first quarter. Pingora Partners LLC now owns 430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sempra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Eastern Bank lifted its position in Sempra Energy by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Alexander Lisa Larroque sold 1,576 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $126,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 15,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,248,000. This trade represents a 9.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Caroline Ann Winn sold 5,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.01, for a total value of $419,399.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 39,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,229,553.80. This trade represents a 11.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,554 shares of company stock valued at $2,976,117. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy Price Performance

NYSE:SRE opened at $82.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $53.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.84. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $61.90 and a one year high of $95.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Sempra Energy’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Sempra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.645 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Sempra Energy from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sempra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.27.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

