Alphabet Inc. $GOOG Shares Acquired by Affinity Capital Advisors LLC

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,744 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 411,570,922 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,299,725,000 after purchasing an additional 9,687,855 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Alphabet by 9.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 102,232,997 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,971,861,000 after buying an additional 9,243,959 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,345,784 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,334,852,000 after buying an additional 1,098,996 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,380,073 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,183,979,000 after acquiring an additional 440,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,622,943,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $680,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 17,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,785. This trade represents a 13.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total value of $2,786,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 240,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,656,704. This represents a 5.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 258,088 shares of company stock worth $52,405,304. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on GOOG. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective (up previously from $185.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Alphabet from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Alphabet from $232.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Citizens Jmp upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $227.56.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.6%

GOOG opened at $249.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.66 and a 12 month high of $253.23.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $96.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.67 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 8th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.95%.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

