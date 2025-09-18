Bright Rock Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Fastenal Company $FAST

Bright Rock Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 100.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,800 shares during the quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $4,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Fastenal by 4,900.0% in the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 5,330.0% during the first quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fastenal Price Performance

Fastenal stock opened at $47.12 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.75. Fastenal Company has a 1 year low of $34.69 and a 1 year high of $50.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 4.22.

Fastenal Cuts Dividend

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 14th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 32.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fastenal Company will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 29th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on FAST shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Fastenal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $40.00 price target on shares of Fastenal and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Baird R W upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.82.

Insider Transactions at Fastenal

In other Fastenal news, EVP William Joseph Drazkowski sold 6,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total value of $333,000.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 11,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,747.98. This trade represents a 36.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 21,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total value of $951,760.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 10,192 shares in the company, valued at $460,780.32. The trade was a 67.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 111,230 shares of company stock worth $5,288,364. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

