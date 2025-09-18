Envision Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 7,780 iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF $SHY

Envision Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 45.5% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 162.2% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 575.4% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. 23.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0%

SHY opened at $82.96 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $81.67 and a 12-month high of $83.30.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2584 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.