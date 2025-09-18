22,982 Shares in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF $AVUS Purchased by Vista Investment Partners LLC

Vista Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,317,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $107,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of AVUS opened at $107.97 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $104.67 and its 200-day moving average is $97.71. The company has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.05. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.20 and a fifty-two week high of $108.69.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

