Strathmore Capital Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF $DFUS

Strathmore Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 6,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 208.1% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. 10Elms LLP acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $178,000.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of DFUS stock opened at $71.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.63. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $52.10 and a 52-week high of $72.11.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

