High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC Has $3.72 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up approximately 1.0% of High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PEP. Bank of America lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Barclays raised their target price on PepsiCo from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PepsiCo from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.60.

PepsiCo Price Performance

PEP stock opened at $141.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $193.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.78. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.60 and a 52-week high of $178.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.36.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $22.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.28 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.81% and a net margin of 8.23%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.038-8.038 EPS. Research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.4225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 103.64%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

