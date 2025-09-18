Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Increases Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF $SPYV

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 26.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,456,511 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 921,933 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.88% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $237,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4,681.8% during the second quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

SPYV opened at $54.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.77 and a 200 day moving average of $51.55. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.39 and a fifty-two week high of $55.42.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

