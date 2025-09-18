NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Acquires 634 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. $FCX

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 453,707 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $20,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Dagco Inc. bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on FCX. UBS Group cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stifel Canada raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.33.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $45.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $64.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.65 and its 200 day moving average is $40.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.66 and a 52-week high of $52.61.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 7.37%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 15th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.73%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

