SPDR Gold Shares $GLD Stock Position Lifted by Signal Advisors Wealth LLC

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 24.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares during the period. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sovran Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 18.1% during the second quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 33,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,084 shares in the last quarter. Breakwater Investment Management grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 12.0% during the second quarter. Breakwater Investment Management now owns 2,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Kearns & Associates LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. Pines Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 55.2% in the second quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.6% in the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 108,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,039,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $336.97 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $315.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $303.14. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $235.30 and a 52 week high of $341.24. The company has a market capitalization of $112.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.