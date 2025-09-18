Community Trust & Investment Co. Buys 2,370 Shares of Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Community Trust & Investment Co. raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,362 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,105,382 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,678,575,000 after acquiring an additional 142,732 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,949,345 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,641,715,000 after buying an additional 354,463 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,105,784 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,206,191,000 after buying an additional 86,292 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Union Pacific by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,626,200 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,092,893,000 after purchasing an additional 452,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $988,822,000. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $244.00 to $238.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $257.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $231.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $257.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.38.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Union Pacific stock opened at $217.19 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $223.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.65. Union Pacific Corporation has a one year low of $204.66 and a one year high of $256.84.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.73% and a net margin of 28.43%.The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.74 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $1.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 47.96%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

