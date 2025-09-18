Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM Stake Decreased by NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC reduced its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up 1.7% of NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $63,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. City Holding Co. grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 238.0% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 138.8% in the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 16.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $262.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.95, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.37. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a one year low of $134.25 and a one year high of $266.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $240.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.49.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $30.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.50 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 42.91% and a return on equity of 33.37%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.8348 per share. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 11th. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.67.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

