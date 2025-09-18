Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Has $5.08 Million Stake in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,255 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $5,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 284.9% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on ORCL. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets set a $345.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $202.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 3,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.32, for a total transaction of $770,655.96. Following the sale, the director directly owned 31,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,337,214.04. This represents a 9.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael D. Sicilia sold 16,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.60, for a total transaction of $5,118,892.80. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 110,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,525,478.40. This trade represents a 12.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,247 shares of company stock valued at $22,090,505. Insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $301.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $857.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Oracle Corporation has a 52 week low of $118.86 and a 52 week high of $345.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.18.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.04 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 72.93% and a net margin of 21.08%.The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 46.30%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

