Bath Savings Trust Co Buys 14,692 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S $NVO

Bath Savings Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 188.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,483 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,692 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 494.1% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 88,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,595,000 after purchasing an additional 73,432 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 105.4% in the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 13,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 7,147 shares during the period. Harmony Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Harmony Asset Management LLC now owns 61,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,314,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 25,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of NYSE NVO opened at $58.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.78. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $45.05 and a 52-week high of $135.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.81. The stock has a market cap of $259.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 35.60% and a return on equity of 78.64%. The firm had revenue of $11.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.51 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were given a $0.4119 dividend. This represents a yield of 240.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is 22.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on NVO. UBS Group downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Dbs Bank raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Rothschild Redb raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

