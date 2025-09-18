Strathmore Capital Advisors Inc. Takes $314,000 Position in ConocoPhillips $COP

Strathmore Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,325 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COP. 10Elms LLP acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 341.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth $31,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $93.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.69. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $79.88 and a twelve month high of $116.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.89.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy producer reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $14.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.88%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Melius assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Melius Research assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $123.00 price objective (up previously from $119.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Sunday, August 10th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.62.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

