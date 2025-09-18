Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Grows Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF $IEF

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IEF. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 23,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 72.2% in the first quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 13,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IEF opened at $96.99 on Thursday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.08 and a twelve month high of $99.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.94. The company has a market cap of $36.09 billion, a PE ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.3141 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

