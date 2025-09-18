KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Acquires 3,485 Shares of U.S. Bancorp $USB

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,485 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $282,000. Sovran Advisors LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 8.5% during the second quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 8,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Fjell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 3,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.60.

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $49.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $77.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.94 and a 200-day moving average of $44.07. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $35.18 and a one year high of $53.98.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 16.30% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.85%.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, EVP Souheil Badran sold 23,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total transaction of $1,099,509.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 70,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,259,833.64. This trade represents a 25.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

